Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,370 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.12.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $545.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.67 and a 200 day moving average of $500.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

