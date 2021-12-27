Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $1,126,125. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.