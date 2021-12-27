Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 330 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 265,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 841,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $2,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.10 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

