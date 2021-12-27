Brokerages Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Target Price at $29.88

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.