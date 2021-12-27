One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,852 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.