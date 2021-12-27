$61.43 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report $61.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $203.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $274.47 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $279.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $284.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

