BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

ZWK stock opened at C$32.82 on Monday. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$24.98 and a 1 year high of C$34.74.

