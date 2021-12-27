CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of have CNA Financial outperformed the industry in a year. CNA Financial is one of the most versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable the insurer to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. However, exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C insurance business. Further, escalating expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins”

Shares of CNA stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

