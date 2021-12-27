RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $128.67 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $50,968.92 or 0.99776520 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $128.67 million and $33,880.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001326 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

