One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

