One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

