Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes $220,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Capital International Investors increased its position in AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 162.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after purchasing an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMETEK by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME opened at $142.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $145.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

