Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 600 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $157,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.19 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

