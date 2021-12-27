Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 78,556 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.06 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09.

