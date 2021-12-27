560,381 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,889,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

