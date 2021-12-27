Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.43. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after buying an additional 121,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 950,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 869,228 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

