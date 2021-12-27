SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $157,201.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.04 or 0.07981185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00310419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.63 or 0.00911516 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.60 or 0.00455335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00258289 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

