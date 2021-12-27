SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Cap of $157,201.62

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $157,201.62 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.04 or 0.07981185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00310419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.63 or 0.00911516 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.60 or 0.00455335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00258289 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

