Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 325,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

