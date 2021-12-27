Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

CSX stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.