Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sensata Technologies worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

