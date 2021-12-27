Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

