ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $913.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $925.80 and its 200 day moving average is $900.64. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

