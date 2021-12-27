ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 75,242 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,242 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $57,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $107.39 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

