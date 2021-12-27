Camden Capital LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Global Partners worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $766.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

