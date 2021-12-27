Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $339.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $343.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

