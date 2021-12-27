Spectrum Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $208,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $236.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.48. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
