Spectrum Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $208,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $236.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.48. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

