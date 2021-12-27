Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $125.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

