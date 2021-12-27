Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $170.57 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

