Nwam LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 46.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,432 shares of company stock valued at $36,525,293. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $211.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.