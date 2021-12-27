Camden Capital LLC Acquires 11,169 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,594,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,001,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.03 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $100.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.02.

