Camden Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.5% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

