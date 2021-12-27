AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

