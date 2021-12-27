Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $338.09 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

