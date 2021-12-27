Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. Capri posted earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Capri by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 83.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after buying an additional 642,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 131.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Capri by 5,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 409,081 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

