Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.