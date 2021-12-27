SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 801.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,101,000 after buying an additional 2,957,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,320,000 after buying an additional 1,513,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,058,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

