Alta Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in WEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in WEX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in WEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,590,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in WEX by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the period.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $137.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

