Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $391,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

