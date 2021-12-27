Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 125,595 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 125,595 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.