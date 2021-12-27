ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of IS opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after buying an additional 6,727,564 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,699,000 after buying an additional 4,254,959 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,248,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.