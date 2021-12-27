Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMS opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

