-$0.04 EPS Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Marchex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHX shares. TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.86. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

