MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,088 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,365 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 688.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $296.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

