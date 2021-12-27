Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,711 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $187,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.75. The company has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

