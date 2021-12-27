Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

AVT stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

