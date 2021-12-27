Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

