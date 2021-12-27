Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

