Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.