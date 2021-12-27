Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $321.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.33 and a fifty-two week high of $323.03.

